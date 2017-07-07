Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Advanced Sleep Timer

Advanced Sleep Timer is a different approach to the traditional sleep timer. Instead of setting a timer that shuts off the music abruptly when the time is met, this app plays a specified number of songs. This way the music ends naturally, instead of right in the middle, which can wake you up.

DOWNLOAD: Advanced Sleep Timer Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 5/5

Installs: 100 – 500

2. Shabaam

You probably use GIFs a lot on social media and messaging apps, but have you ever wanted to add sound? Shabaam is an app that allows you to pair sound with GIFs. Pick a GIF and add your voice to the clip. It’s fun and hilarious.

DOWNLOAD: Shabaam Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4/5

Installs: 5,000 – 10,000

3. Changes

If you’re a die-hard Android enthusiast, you love a good changelog. A changelog is the list of changes included in an update. “Changes” is an app that lets you keep track of app updates and changelogs all in one place.

DOWNLOAD: Changes Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: (Unreleased)

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

4. Speed West

Speed West is a shooting twist on Speed, the fast-paced two-player card game you might also know as Spit or Slam. To win at Speed West, you need to be quick with the cards and even quicker with the trigger. Tap the gun before your opponent or get all the cards.

DOWNLOAD: Speed West Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 500 – 1,000

5. Bouncy Hoops

Bouncy Hoops is a basketball game for all the street ballers and shot callers. Bounce, shoot, swish and slam the rock to become the king of the court in this high score arcade challenge. Get on fire and try to beat your friends before the buzzer sounds.

DOWNLOAD: Bouncy Hoops Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

