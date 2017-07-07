Jul 7th, 2017

Android Nougat has been out for nearly a year now. As usual, the adoption has been pretty slow. Last time we checked in, Nougat was at 9.5%. Now we’ve finally cracked double digits at 11.5%. 7.0 is at 10.6%, while 7.1 is at a measly 0.9%.

Android Marshmallow is still holding strong at 31.8%, the leader among all versions. Marshmallow is still growing, while Lollipop on down is shrinking.  Android users on older versions of the OS continue to get new features by way of Google Play Services and the Google Play Store. For everything else, you’ll just have to keep pressing your carrier or OEM, or upgrade to something fresh.

[via Android Developers]
