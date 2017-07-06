Heads-up: starting today, T-Mobile is expected to be doubling the price of T-Mobile ONE Plus from $5 to $10, effectively increasing the monthly add-on fee for a family of four to $40 from $20.

If you don’t know, T-Mobile’s ONE plan is advertised a flat rate charge that includes taxes and fees, so a family of four pays $180 with no hidden charges coming in. You could add onto this plan, however, with features like a free DIGITS line, umlimited HD video streaming, unlimited mobile hotspot, unlimited GoGo Inflight WiFi access, and more for an extra $5 per month, per line.

It may sound like a bait and switch, T-Mobile always did suggest that the $5 charge for ONE Plus was a promotional one and that it would rise back up at some point. And even still, this change is only affecting new customers, so if you’re already hooked up on T-Mobile One Plus you can continue enjoying it at your current prices.

For all the newbies? This could change your decision to join T-Mobile in the future, but $10 is still small asking price for what you’re getting here.

