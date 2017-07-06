Jul 6th, 2017

Heads-up: starting today, T-Mobile is expected to be doubling the price of T-Mobile ONE Plus from $5 to $10, effectively increasing the monthly add-on fee for a family of four to $40 from $20.

If you don’t know, T-Mobile’s ONE plan is advertised a flat rate charge that includes taxes and fees, so a family of four pays $180 with no hidden charges coming in. You could add onto this plan, however, with features like a free DIGITS line, umlimited HD video streaming, unlimited mobile hotspot, unlimited GoGo Inflight WiFi access, and more for an extra $5 per month, per line.

It may sound like a bait and switch, T-Mobile always did suggest that the $5 charge for ONE Plus was a promotional one and that it would rise back up at some point. And even still, this change is only affecting new customers, so if you’re already hooked up on T-Mobile One Plus you can continue enjoying it at your current prices.

For all the newbies? This could change your decision to join T-Mobile in the future, but $10 is still small asking price for what you’re getting here.

[via TmoNews]
local_offer    T-Mobile  

stars Further Reading

All that's wrong with carriers

Get dad a new smartphone with this BOGO deal from T-Mobile

Galaxy S8 devices receive Bixby improvements

The Galaxy Tab S2 gets Android Nougat on Verizon and T-Mobile

All four US carriers will support the Essential Phone

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertCheck out the massive Google Play Store sale!
closeGoogle’s first-ever storewide Play Store sale is now underway!

To celebrate the Summer of 2017, Google is doing something it never has before. Starting today, there is a storewide sale in the Play Store for everything from apps to books to movie rentals.

2

more_vertBest Apps of the Month
close20+ Best Android Apps [July 2017]

A lot of apps are released in the span of one month. It can be near impossible to keep track of them all. In order to help you find only the best apps that have been released in the last month, we have assembled this list.

3

more_vertNote 8 leaked by case maker
closeCase manufacturer leaks a render of the Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked several times in the last couple of weeks. We’re starting to get a pretty good idea of what the phone looks like, but we’ll never say no to more leaks.

4

more_vertGalaxy S8 outsells S8+, which did you get? [POLL]
closeThe regular Galaxy S8 is reportedly selling better than the S8+, which did you buy? [POLL]

The smaller Galaxy S8 reportedly outsold the larger-sized Galaxy S8+ here in the US. Maybe bigger isn’t always better?

5

more_vertProject Fi to offer a new mid-range device later this year
closeProject Fi will offer a new, affordable, mid-range Android device later this year

Project Fi’s Twitter account publicly tweeted that they have plans to offer a mid-tier device later this year. Could it be a mid-range Pixel 2?

6

more_vertSamsung not honoring trade-in
closeSamsung isn’t giving the full $200 trade-in discount for some eligible phones

You have to purchase the new Galaxy S8 before you even know how much Samsung will give you for the trade-in. If your trade-in ends up not qualifying for the full $200, you get billed $175.

7

more_vertFitbit continues to struggle with its upcoming smartwatch
closeFitbit’s woes continue as it looks to release its new smartwatch

A new report claims that Fitbit is still struggling to develop its first true smartwatch, while losing key members of the development team.

8

more_vertOnePlus 5 inverted audio
closeOnePlus 5 has inverted audio when recording video in landscape mode

According to several users on Reddit, videos recorded in landscape mode play audio on the wrong channel. The sound that should be coming from the right side is being played on the left side and vice versa.

9

more_vertHow to get $10 free to spend on Prime Day
closeGet $10 free to spend on Prime Day when you stream Prime Video

Amazon is offering all Prime members a free $10 credit if you stream any Free with Prime movie or TV show before the big day. Here’s how to redeem that credit.

10

more_vertAmazon offering 50% off its Prime exclusive phones on Prime Day
closeAmazon offering 50% off its Prime exclusive phones on Prime Day

Prime Day is July 11th this year, with Amazon offering up to 50% off their Prime exclusive phones alongside other services.