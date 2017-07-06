Heads up OnePlus 5 owners, you’ve got a new update waiting for you. The company announced the OxygenOS 4.5.5 update just this morning, bringing several improvements to issues that OnePlus owners have been complaining about on the OnePlus Community forums. Sadly, there’s no fix for the “jelly scroll” issue that was uncovered a few days ago, as that appears to be hardware related and unfixable through software means.

What’s New

Optimizations:

Further improvements to Wi-Fi connectivity

Clearer voice calling

Video recording now consumes less battery

Vibration intensity when receiving calls is now tuned to a gentler level

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Wi-Fi signal consistently being displayed as weak

Fixed certain apps not able to work under IPv6 network settings

To restore connectivity to a Windows 10 PC, please turn off USB debugging prior to the upgrade

As always, OnePlus is doing a staged rollout for this update so if it’s not available immediately you may have to wait a few days before the flood gates open. I checked my device this morning after the announcement on the forums went live and still nothing, so you could have a bit of a wait ahead of you unless you’re fine with flashing an update to your phone.