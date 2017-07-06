Back in the day, Nokia had some of the best cameras you could find on smartphones. This was thanks in part to a partnership they had with Zeiss, one of the leaders in the imaging hardware industry. You might remember the PureView camera and the Lumia 1020. That partnership is coming back together.

HMD Global, the owner of the Nokia brand, has announced a partnership with Zeiss. We don’t know exactly how long the deal will run, but we can expect to see some premium cameras in upcoming Nokia devices. Zeiss is bringing all of their optics, sensors, processing, and algorithms to this deal.

If you were a fan of Nokia Lumia phones in the past, this is an awesome announcement. We never really got the premium Nokia phone with Android that a lot of people wanted. But now the pieces are starting to come together. We don’t know when we’ll see the first Nokia phone with Zeiss technology, but hopefull it’s soon.