Yesterday, Google released the July security bulletin for Nexus and Pixel devices, but not all is well for some Pixel owners who attempted the OTA update after receiving the notification. Pixel owners took to various forums like reddit and the Google Product forums to express their disappointment at the failure.

July 5th Update – just says “installation Problem” This is on Pixel monthly update, and gives no hint of as to why. Any Ideas?

Google has addressed the issue and says they’re working on a fix for the problem, so hopefully that will go out soon. Right now the issue seems to be exclusively with the Pixel version of the OTA update, there aren’t any Pixel XL users reporting the same problem either on reddit or Google’s official forums.

This isn’t the first time the Pixel has experienced problems, but it’s a relatively minor issue in the grand scheme of things. Pixel owners have dealt with an audio distortion issue at launch and later a Bluetooth connectivity issue that wasn’t resolved until March of this year.

