Jul 6th, 2017

It’s now July and we are looking towards the next few months which will bring everyone a new lineup of devices to admire and drool over. We already know that the Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, and Pixel 2 will be coming, but Huawei is also looking to make a splash with the Huawei Mate 10.

A new report claims that the Mate 10 will be launching in October, which is a month earlier than when the Mate 9 was launched in 2016. As for what to expect from the device, the report suggests that we’ll see a 6-inch “Full Active Display” with a resolution of 2,160×1080 and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

It seems that Huawei is going to jump on board with the trend of bezel-less devices, which is not all that surprising. Other rumors for the Mate 10 suggest that we’ll be seeing a dual-rear camera setup, facial recognition software, augmented reality support, and “3D sensing”.

Powering the Mate 10 will likely be Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor, which is reportedly capable of being as powerful as Samsung’s Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processors. Unfortunately, there was no information revealed regarding how much RAM or storage will make its way to the Mate 10.

Let us know what you think about these rumors regarding the Huawei Mate 10 and if you’ll be looking to get one for yourself.

[PlayfulDroid]
