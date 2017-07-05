Verizon is running a nice promotion for the Google Pixel that’ll bring it down as low as $15 per month (or $20 per month for the XL model) for both new and existing customers.

The catch is that you will have to trade in an eligible device to get it that low, and you’ll also need to sign up for Verizon’s unlimited plan. Here’s a full rundown of which phones are eligible, so long as they’re in acceptable condition:

Don’t forget that the Pixel phones still come with a free Google Home after mail-in rebate, so you’re figuring to save about $130 if getting one of those was already in your plans. Head to Verizon’s website or stop by their store if you’re interested.