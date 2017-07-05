Jul 5th, 2017

If the size of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is just a little bit too big for you to consider using those devices as a daily driver, then good news! A new rumor out of China suggests Samsung is working on a smaller 5.3″ device currently dubbed the Galaxy S8 Mini.

The rumor says this new Galaxy S8 mini will feature a 5.3″ display, but the footprint of the device will feel similar to holding a 4.7″ smartphone. The bezels on top of the smaller device aren’t as narrow on its larger cousins, but it is rumored to feature a dual camera alongside 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Another interesting note is the rumor suggests the smaller phone is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 821, which LG used in its LG G6 flagship. That’s a step down from the Snapdragon 835 found in the larger phones.

No release date for the phone is set just yet, but the rumor suggests we’ll see it on sale in South Korea before anywhere else. What do you think of this device? For those of you who prefer smaller phones, would you consider getting this over the larger Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+?
