Jul 5th, 2017

We are still awaiting the launch of Motorola’s 2017 flagship lineup, but thanks to Evan Blass, we now have a better look at the Moto Z2 Force for AT&T. Blass tweeted out an image of the device, showing a design similar to what we’ve seen from other Motorola devices this year.

However, there are some key differences between this leaked press image, and the original Moto Z Force. First and foremost, we see a much slimmer device than what was launched in 2016, as the OG Z Force featured a 3,500mAh battery. Considering how slim these renders are, it’s likely safe to assume that we’ll see a much smaller battery in the Z2 Force, likely settling around 3,000mAh.

Additionally, we see the redesigned home button which doubles as a fingerprint scanner, but the rest of the body looks very similar to the original Z Force. As for the rear of the device, we see a slight design change around the edges, while also seeing the addition of a dual camera setup.

These new renders match up with most of the different leaks that we’ve seen previously, however, we still don’t know when Motorola and Lenovo plan to unveil the Z2 Force.
