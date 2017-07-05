Jul 5th, 2017

We already know this year’s Moto X probably wont be the flagship powerhouse some may have wanted (that’s still reserved for Moto’s more premium Z line), but that doesn’t mean it wont have a few good things going for it. Highly esteemed leaker Evan Blass tweeted out a photo of the still unofficial phone yesterday, giving us a clear look at the device’s front and back.

The first thing you’ll nice is the interesting “3D glass design” and dual-camera setup on the back of the device, something we typically only see from higher-end flagships. This isn’t always the case, however. Earlier this year, a few OEMs made similar use of the tech in their mid-range devices, so we’re curious to see what Motorola has planned for it.

Right now, most smartphone manufacturers use the secondary camera to create a virtual shallow depth of field effect (something that’s much easier said than done). A few OEMs like Huawei use it to improve photo quality by capturing a color and a more detailed non-color photo and combining the two for increased dynamic range and detail. We’re now seeing devices like the OnePlus 5 use the secondary camera for lossless zoom (similar to the iPhone 7 Plus), while LG is the only one going the opposite route, using their secondary camera to capture a super wide angle shot.

We know Moto’s already planning to introduce similar dual-camera setups in this year’s flagship Moto Z line, so interesting to see the same tech being used in a mid-range device like the Moto X4. It’s also being said that the Moto X4 will be the first non-Google device compatible with Project Fi. We’ll let you know if we hear more.

via Twitter
