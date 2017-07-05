We already know that Motorola has been working on an array of devices to be launched over the course of 2017. One such device is the Motorola Moto M2, which is slated to be the successor to the Moto M which launched late last year.

#motorola #motoM2 to be available in more markets, with cutting edge @MediaTek processors, by OCT 2017. 5.5FHD, 4/6GB RAM + 32/64GB. — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) July 2, 2017

While there hasn’t been much rumored or leaked regarding the Moto M2, it seems we have a bit better of an idea of what to expect. A new leak claims the device will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display, along with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage.

The questionable part of this leak comes regarding the processor. It seems that “cutting edge” MediaTek processors will be powering the M2, but there’s no mention of what model processor it will be. We’ll just have to wait and see how everything plays out.

Finally, the leak claims that the Moto M2 will be available in October, giving us a few more months before the launch of a new mid-range device. However, I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to learn more about Motorola’s 2017 flagship lineup.