Jul 5th, 2017

We already know that Motorola has been working on an array of devices to be launched over the course of 2017. One such device is the Motorola Moto M2, which is slated to be the successor to the Moto M which launched late last year.

While there hasn’t been much rumored or leaked regarding the Moto M2, it seems we have a bit better of an idea of what to expect. A new leak claims the device will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display, along with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage.

The questionable part of this leak comes regarding the processor. It seems that “cutting edge” MediaTek processors will be powering the M2, but there’s no mention of what model processor it will be. We’ll just have to wait and see how everything plays out.

Finally, the leak claims that the Moto M2 will be available in October, giving us a few more months before the launch of a new mid-range device. However, I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to learn more about Motorola’s 2017 flagship lineup.
local_offer    Motorola   motorola moto m2  

stars Further Reading

Moto X4 is coming to Project Fi

The Moto 360 Camera Moto Mod is quietly unveiled

We've got the Moto Z2 Play and new Moto Mods! [Q&A]

Get a Moto Z2 Play for $50 off and free JBL Mod at Best Buy

The Moto Z2 Play is available today

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertCheck out the massive Google Play Store sale!
closeGoogle’s first-ever storewide Play Store sale is now underway!

To celebrate the Summer of 2017, Google is doing something it never has before. Starting today, there is a storewide sale in the Play Store for everything from apps to books to movie rentals.

2

more_vertBest Apps of the Month
close20+ Best Android Apps [July 2017]

A lot of apps are released in the span of one month. It can be near impossible to keep track of them all. In order to help you find only the best apps that have been released in the last month, we have assembled this list.

3

more_vertNote 8 leaked by case maker
closeCase manufacturer leaks a render of the Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked several times in the last couple of weeks. We’re starting to get a pretty good idea of what the phone looks like, but we’ll never say no to more leaks.

4

more_vertGalaxy S8 outsells S8+, which did you get? [POLL]
closeThe regular Galaxy S8 is reportedly selling better than the S8+, which did you buy? [POLL]

The smaller Galaxy S8 reportedly outsold the larger-sized Galaxy S8+ here in the US. Maybe bigger isn’t always better?

5

more_vertProject Fi to offer a new mid-range device later this year
closeProject Fi will offer a new, affordable, mid-range Android device later this year

Project Fi’s Twitter account publicly tweeted that they have plans to offer a mid-tier device later this year. Could it be a mid-range Pixel 2?

6

more_vertSamsung TouchWiz Home update is supposed to improve lag
closeSamsung says new TouchWiz Home update for the Galaxy S8 improves lag, actually does nothing

Samsung is updating their TouchWiz Home launcher with a new update they say will fix lag. The problem? We’re not seeing any sort of improvement.

7

more_vertSamsung not honoring trade-in
closeSamsung isn’t giving the full $200 trade-in discount for some eligible phones

You have to purchase the new Galaxy S8 before you even know how much Samsung will give you for the trade-in. If your trade-in ends up not qualifying for the full $200, you get billed $175.

8

more_vertFitbit continues to struggle with its upcoming smartwatch
closeFitbit’s woes continue as it looks to release its new smartwatch

A new report claims that Fitbit is still struggling to develop its first true smartwatch, while losing key members of the development team.

9

more_vertHow to get $10 free to spend on Prime Day
closeGet $10 free to spend on Prime Day when you stream Prime Video

Amazon is offering all Prime members a free $10 credit if you stream any Free with Prime movie or TV show before the big day. Here’s how to redeem that credit.

10

more_vertOnePlus 5 full water submersion stress test [VIDEO]
closeThe non-waterproof OnePlus 5 undergoes full water submersion, does it survive? [VIDEO]

In another round of stress test videos, the non-waterproof OnePlus 5 undergoes full water submersion for 1 full minute. Find out if it still works in the post.