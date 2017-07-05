Another day, another Android rumor to savor, though if you’re not a fan of mid-range devices you’ll probably be disappointed here. This time the rumor comes courtesy of Twitter with a series of specs detailed for an HTC device dubbed “Ocean Life”, which appears to be a mid-range specced HTC U11 .

Instead of shipping with this year’s speedy Snapdragon 835, HTC is opting for the Snapdragon 660 series and a smaller 5.2″ screen size. The display has also been downgraded from a 1440p display to 1080p. Further specs suggest the phone will feature a dual rear camera and a smaller 2,600mAh battery.

New midrange: Ocean Life

CPU: Snapdragon 660

Display: 5.2' 1080p

Camera: 16mp/16mp (front/rear)

Bluetooth:5.0

Battery: 2600mah

Android 7.1.1 — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) July 4, 2017

We don’t have any pictures of the rumored device and while the specs are something of a “downgrade” from the flagship tier HTC U11, Edge Sense will also be making an appearance on this device.

What do you think of the rumored specs? Are you interested in a less powerful HTC U11 if it’s available at the right price? Let us know in the comments.