A few months ago we reported on a new 18:9 display from JDI Electronics, a part manufacturer that Sony often uses for its displays on its Xperia line of phones. Now a new rumor from the Chinese social network Weibo is suggesting that one of these bezel-less panels could be revealed inside an upcoming Sony smartphone at IFA 2017 in Berlin.

Sony has already experimented with near bezel-less design before, with the Xperia XZ Premium featuring bezels at the top and bottom, but not really at the sides. This report says Sony’s latest handset will feature a large bezel-less display that departs from the typical chins seen on Xperia smartphones.

JDI provides Full Active LCD display panels for Sony, Hitachi, and Toshiba, so it’s not too unlikely to think that new 18:9 panel could definitely be the bezel-less display that’s rumored to be featured in the upcoming smartphone.

Would you be interested in a bezel-less smartphone from Sony? Let us know in the comments.

[via: GizmoChina]