Jul 3rd, 2017

Samsung recently started a promotion which allows people to trade-in certain phones for $200 off the price of an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 or a Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus on AT&T, Verizon, and US Cellular. However, there are a few catches with the program, and some people are reporting that Samsung isn’t playing fair.

You have to purchase the new Galaxy S8 before you even know how much Samsung will give you for the trade-in. If your trade-in ends up not qualifying for the full $200, you get billed $175 (since all trade-ins get at least $25). If you’re not happy with that, there is no way to get your old phone back.

Any phone that is in working condition with no cracks or blemishes is supposed to be eligible for the full $200. You would assume a brand new phone would qualify, right? According to one user, Samsung did not accept a brand new Alcatel OneTouch Pixi Eclipse. The phone was bought specifically to trade-in, but Samsung claims “Phone not functioning/cracked screen.

This deal puts you at the mercy of Samsung. If they think your trade-in doesn’t qualify, you’re stuck with whatever they give you back. Has anyone here tried to take advantage of this deal?

[via PhoneArena]

 
