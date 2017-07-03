Jul 3rd, 2017

The OnePlus 5 has been involved in a number of issues already. From cheating benchmarks to a weird “jelly” scrolling effect, some of these issues have been overblown. Unfortunately, the issues keep popping up, even if they are small. The latest issue reported by users is inverted stereo audio when recording video.

According to several users on Reddit, videos recorded in landscape mode play audio on the wrong channel. The sound that should be coming from the right side is being played on the left side and vice versa. You can hear it in the video below (wear headphones).

Apparently, this problem only occurs when filming in landscape mode with the headphone jack point right. Like most phones, the OP5 has mics on the top and bottom of the phone. The output is not being flipped when the phone is held in the orientation. The good news is OnePlus should be able to fix this with a software update.

Have you noticed this issue on your OnePlus 5? Does it even matter to you?
local_offer    OnePlus 5  

stars Further Reading

OnePlus 5 scrolling effect staetment

OnePlus 5 full water submersion stress test [VIDEO]

OnePlus 5 receiving new software update, 4K EIS coming soon

You can now buy the OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 could eventually come in Gold

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertCheck out the massive Google Play Store sale!
closeGoogle’s first-ever storewide Play Store sale is now underway!

To celebrate the Summer of 2017, Google is doing something it never has before. Starting today, there is a storewide sale in the Play Store for everything from apps to books to movie rentals.

2

more_vertAll that's wrong with carriers
closeVirgin Mobile’s iPhone plan is everything that’s wrong with U.S. carriers

Virgin Mobile made waves by announcing their plans to sell nothing but iPhones. The whole situation seems so crazy. A carrier telling you what phones you can buy. But the truth is major carriers already do this in more subtle ways and it sucks.

3

more_vertThis modified Pixel Launcher includes Google Now and more
close[Download] Lawnchair gives you the Pixel Launcher with customizable options and Google Now

A new modified Pixel Launcher has been released which includes access to Google Now, as well as a slew of customizable options.

4

more_vertBest Apps of the Month
close20+ Best Android Apps [July 2017]

A lot of apps are released in the span of one month. It can be near impossible to keep track of them all. In order to help you find only the best apps that have been released in the last month, we have assembled this list.

5

more_vertNote 8 leaked by case maker
closeCase manufacturer leaks a render of the Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked several times in the last couple of weeks. We’re starting to get a pretty good idea of what the phone looks like, but we’ll never say no to more leaks.

6

more_vertHTC U11 battery life is much better than the Galaxy S8
closeHTC U11 Battery Life Review: It’s great and blows the Galaxy S8 out of the water

We’ve been spending the last few weeks with the HTC U11 as our daily driver. During that time, we’ve gotten well acquainted with the phone and have a really good idea what to expect from the battery life. Spoiler: it’s really good. Check out our review for more.

7

more_vertProject Fi to offer a new mid-range device later this year
closeProject Fi will offer a new, affordable, mid-range Android device later this year

Project Fi’s Twitter account publicly tweeted that they have plans to offer a mid-tier device later this year. Could it be a mid-range Pixel 2?

8

more_vertSamsung TouchWiz Home update is supposed to improve lag
closeSamsung says new TouchWiz Home update for the Galaxy S8 improves lag, actually does nothing

Samsung is updating their TouchWiz Home launcher with a new update they say will fix lag. The problem? We’re not seeing any sort of improvement.

9

more_vertFitbit continues to struggle with its upcoming smartwatch
closeFitbit’s woes continue as it looks to release its new smartwatch

A new report claims that Fitbit is still struggling to develop its first true smartwatch, while losing key members of the development team.

10

more_vertOnePlus 5 full water submersion stress test [VIDEO]
closeThe non-waterproof OnePlus 5 undergoes full water submersion, does it survive? [VIDEO]

In another round of stress test videos, the non-waterproof OnePlus 5 undergoes full water submersion for 1 full minute. Find out if it still works in the post.