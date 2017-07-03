Jul 3rd, 2017

For those who don’t mind living on the bleeding edge of technology, a new software update is rolling out to those enrolled in the OnePlus 3/3T beta that brings with it new launcher customization options.

OnePlus Launcher v2.1 now officially supports dynamic icons for weather and calendar, and you can now see your most recently used apps in the first row of the app drawer. For apps that have recently been installed, they’ll be highlighted with a blue dot. You can see the rest of the changes in the official changelog below, including small UI changes and other improvements.

What’s new: Open Beta 10 (1.49 GB)

All new OnePlus Launcher v2.1

  • Supports dynamic icons for Weather and Calendar
  • Added ‘Home screen layout’ under launcher settings for grid and icon customizations
  • Grid layout will be kept irrespective of display size changes
  • Added search history records in app drawer, displaying the 5 most recent apps on the first row
  • Newly installed apps will now be tagged with a blue dot for easier recognition
  • You can access icon pack resources on the Play store directly under launcher settings
  • User interface improvements during widget selection
  • Launcher version information is now visible under launcher settings

Other additions:

  • Added an option to display battery status of connected Bluetooth devices
  • Added OnePlus widget (Not usable on Shelf)
  • Email address recognition within the text message contents
  • Size of clock widget is now adjustable
  • Updated UI style for Clock

Optimizations:

  • Smart Callback works even better now
  • Incoming call animations are more dazzling than ever
  • OnePlus font optimizations for select languages
  • Compatibility optimizations for various Bluetooth devices

The update is available via OnePlus’ Open Beta and if you know your way around the Android recovery menu, can be flashed to your OnePlus 3/3T with relative ease. For more, check out OnePlus’ Open Beta page here.

via OnePlus

