As astute (and devout) fans of Android phones, we at Phandroid like to keep tabs on the best smartphones that your money can buy, whether you have a meager budget or the means to buy the best of the best. Be sure to explore the best Android smartphones with us!

Samsung is a perennial contender for the top Android smartphone, and with the Samsung Galaxy S8 they’ve once again taken the throne. This well-rounded smartphone touts a beautiful display and form factor, fast internals, and a rock solid camera to deliver the best overall experience you’re going to find in one sleek package.

Best Cheap Smartphone: ZTE Axon 7

For $399, the ZTE Axon 7 is one of the only Daydream VR certified phones on the market., which means it can take advantage of Google’s latest vision for VR. That’s not just marketing speak, either, as Daydream phones have some serious requirements to be called such, the most consistent of which are the inclusion of a Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 display.

At $99, the ZMax Pro brings an immense amount of value with features like a massive 6-inch Full HD display and even a fingerprint sensor. For horsepower, the phone relies on an octa-core Snapdragon 617 chipset and 2GB of RAM, and a 13MP camera on the rear should do well enough for some casual memory capturing.

The HTC U11 is the first smartphone to achieve a score of 90 from DxOMark’s mobile testing labs, beating out the likes of the Pixel and Galaxy S8 line. HTC’s camera takes well-balanced photos with a pleasing color balance, great sharpness and detail, and remarkable low-light performance.

The Huawei Mate 9 is huge, both in physical size and battery capacity. It has a gigantic 6-inch 1080p display to go along with the 4100mAh battery. The display is super bright and gorgeous, and the battery life is exceptional. Huawei also includes a fingerprint scanner on the back sitting beneath a dual Leica setup, plus it comes with Android Nougat.

The Moto G5 is a great option for kids. The smartphone comes in starting as low as $199, and it has a wide range of features to ensure your child can do whatever you need with it. Specs include a 5-inch 1080p display, a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera, and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo Charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active may not be the most durable phone available, but it certainly is the most well-rounded of the lot. This phone’s tough exterior can withstand more than a punch or 2. At the same time, you don’t have to sacrifice powerful specs, a beautiful display, and a great camera.