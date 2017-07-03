Jul 3rd, 2017

As astute (and devout) fans of Android phones, we at Phandroid like to keep tabs on the best smartphones that your money can buy, whether you have a meager budget or the means to buy the best of the best. Be sure to explore the best Android smartphones with us!

Best Smartphone Overall: Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung is a perennial contender for the top Android smartphone, and with the Samsung Galaxy S8 they’ve once again taken the throne. This well-rounded smartphone touts a beautiful display and form factor, fast internals, and a rock solid camera to deliver the best overall experience you’re going to find in one sleek package.

Best Android Smartphones

Best Cheap Smartphone: ZTE Axon 7

For $399, the ZTE Axon 7 is one of the only Daydream VR certified phones on the market., which means it can take advantage of Google’s latest vision for VR. That’s not just marketing speak, either, as Daydream phones have some serious requirements to be called such, the most consistent of which are the inclusion of a Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 display.

Best Cheap Smartphones

Best Smartphone Under $100: ZTE ZMax Pro

At $99, the ZMax Pro brings an immense amount of value with features like a massive 6-inch Full HD display and even a fingerprint sensor. For horsepower, the phone relies on an octa-core Snapdragon 617 chipset and 2GB of RAM, and a 13MP camera on the rear should do well enough for some casual memory capturing.

Best Smartphones Under $100

Best Smartphone Camera: HTC U11

The HTC U11 is the first smartphone to achieve a score of 90 from DxOMark’s mobile testing labs, beating out the likes of the Pixel and Galaxy S8 line. HTC’s camera takes well-balanced photos with a pleasing color balance, great sharpness and detail, and remarkable low-light performance.

Best Smartphone Cameras

Best Smartphone for Battery Life: Huawei Mate 9

The Huawei Mate 9 is huge, both in physical size and battery capacity. It has a gigantic 6-inch 1080p display to go along with the 4100mAh battery. The display is super bright and gorgeous, and the battery life is exceptional. Huawei also includes a fingerprint scanner on the back sitting beneath a dual Leica setup, plus it comes with Android Nougat.

Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Best Smartphone for Kids: Moto G5

The Moto G5 is a great option for kids. The smartphone comes in starting as low as $199, and it has a wide range of features to ensure your child can do whatever you need with it. Specs include a 5-inch 1080p display, a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera, and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo Charging.

Best Smartphones for Kids

Best Durable Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active may not be the most durable phone available, but it certainly is the most well-rounded of the lot. This phone’s tough exterior can withstand more than a punch or 2. At the same time, you don’t have to sacrifice powerful specs, a beautiful display, and a great camera.

Best Durable Smartphones
local_offer    Best of Phandroid   Best Phones  

stars Further Reading

Best New Android Games

Best Apps of the Month

Turn Android phone into dash cam

Old phone as music player

Make Your Android Feel Like New

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertCheck out the massive Google Play Store sale!
closeGoogle’s first-ever storewide Play Store sale is now underway!

To celebrate the Summer of 2017, Google is doing something it never has before. Starting today, there is a storewide sale in the Play Store for everything from apps to books to movie rentals.

2

more_vertAll that's wrong with carriers
closeVirgin Mobile’s iPhone plan is everything that’s wrong with U.S. carriers

Virgin Mobile made waves by announcing their plans to sell nothing but iPhones. The whole situation seems so crazy. A carrier telling you what phones you can buy. But the truth is major carriers already do this in more subtle ways and it sucks.

3

more_vertThis modified Pixel Launcher includes Google Now and more
close[Download] Lawnchair gives you the Pixel Launcher with customizable options and Google Now

A new modified Pixel Launcher has been released which includes access to Google Now, as well as a slew of customizable options.

4

more_vertBest Apps of the Month
close20+ Best Android Apps [July 2017]

A lot of apps are released in the span of one month. It can be near impossible to keep track of them all. In order to help you find only the best apps that have been released in the last month, we have assembled this list.

5

more_vertNote 8 leaked by case maker
closeCase manufacturer leaks a render of the Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked several times in the last couple of weeks. We’re starting to get a pretty good idea of what the phone looks like, but we’ll never say no to more leaks.

6

more_vertHTC U11 battery life is much better than the Galaxy S8
closeHTC U11 Battery Life Review: It’s great and blows the Galaxy S8 out of the water

We’ve been spending the last few weeks with the HTC U11 as our daily driver. During that time, we’ve gotten well acquainted with the phone and have a really good idea what to expect from the battery life. Spoiler: it’s really good. Check out our review for more.

7

more_vertProject Fi to offer a new mid-range device later this year
closeProject Fi will offer a new, affordable, mid-range Android device later this year

Project Fi’s Twitter account publicly tweeted that they have plans to offer a mid-tier device later this year. Could it be a mid-range Pixel 2?

8

more_vertSamsung TouchWiz Home update is supposed to improve lag
closeSamsung says new TouchWiz Home update for the Galaxy S8 improves lag, actually does nothing

Samsung is updating their TouchWiz Home launcher with a new update they say will fix lag. The problem? We’re not seeing any sort of improvement.

9

more_vertFitbit continues to struggle with its upcoming smartwatch
closeFitbit’s woes continue as it looks to release its new smartwatch

A new report claims that Fitbit is still struggling to develop its first true smartwatch, while losing key members of the development team.

10

more_vertOnePlus 5 full water submersion stress test [VIDEO]
closeThe non-waterproof OnePlus 5 undergoes full water submersion, does it survive? [VIDEO]

In another round of stress test videos, the non-waterproof OnePlus 5 undergoes full water submersion for 1 full minute. Find out if it still works in the post.