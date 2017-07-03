Hundreds of great games arrive in the Play Store each month. Some are from big name gaming studios, others are from small indie developers. It can be hard to keep up with them all. Here is our list of some of the best games to launch in the last month. Check it out and you may just find your new favorite game.

AcroSplat is a game about shooting paint blobs past tricky traps. The idea is to fire blobs into barriers to allow paint of the same color through to the other side, and mix hues to solve the devious challenges you’ll face across more than 100 levels.

Morph into killer predators using mystical power orbs, then claw, maul, and hack your way to the depths of hell to rescue Zeus’ daughter, Athena. Combat waves of demons, overcome grotesque boss battles and tear the armies of the damned limb from limb.

The newest game in the Angry Birds series is an RPG. It’s up to you to assemble an unstoppable team of evolved super birds and put a stop to the pigs’ shenanigans once and for all. Or at least until the next Angry Birds game comes out.

Bouncy Hoops is a basketball game for all the street ballers and shot callers. Bounce, shoot, swish and slam the rock to become the king of the court in this high score arcade challenge. Get on fire and try to beat your friends before the buzzer sounds.

I this game, you play as a mage, facing an onslaught of fantastic beasts. Using your mystic powers, fight them back, and protect your town. As your spells strike the beasts, they will lose health. Just make sure they’re fully defeated before they reach you.

Castleparts is a classic castle building and shooting strategy game. Strategically place your walls and shoot the weak points of your opponent. Cast spells to defend yourself or crush your enemies.

Comix Zone is a classic SEGA arcade beat em up. You are Sketch Turner, a street-wise comic book artist trapped in a comic book world of your own creation. Journey into this post-punk nightmare and see your enemies drawn before you.

Epic Little War Game is a strategic attack and defends game. With a huge single player mode, online one-on-one or six player skirmishes, and gazillions of maps to dominate, Epic Little War Game raises the bar for strategy.

Fling Fighters is a fling combat game where you time each attack for maximum effect. You jump and you evade enemy throws. The hey is to wait for the right moment to throw your weapons.

illi is a polished one button platform puzzler. As the creature illi, you jump your way through a strange world where gravity follows you. The creature illi can bend the fabrics of the world and make gravity-defying jumps.

In Journey Below, you will control a knight on his adventure to save the kingdom from an evil monster. The game is an auto-runner where you turn on wall collisions. You tap the left side of the screen to jump and the right side to attack.

You are Kid Chameleon, an ordinary kid given strange and fantastic new powers through the use of magical masks. When the villain of a new arcade game escapes into our reality and only you can stop him

Mr. Future Ninja is an adventure game where a ninja stealths around a futuristic skyscraper. An evil corporation abducted your clan and are planning to conduct experiments on them. You are the last hope to save them.

RPS.io is a super addictive, fast-paced battle where the characters are Rock, Paper, and Scissors. Enter the Arena and use tactics to break the record within 5-mins battle round.

As the name implies, Run & Gun is a run and gun action game. Run and collect as much gold as you can. Test your skills with various obstacles and shoot your way through a vast number of enemies to survive the run.

Run or Die is a fast paced Endless Runner game that focuses on movement based abilities. You must make decisions in the blink of an eye and react quickly in order to run and jump through a hazardous city environment.

In this game, you can fly four different aircraft and complete tasks like saving sheep from vultures, wolves, piranhas and other dangers. There are 35 challenging levels with lots of different enemies and five colorful worlds each with its own gimmick.

Become Skullface, a psycho slasher bent on slaughtering campers in this darkly comic ode to 80’s horror movies. With 11 stages and over 140 puzzles, there’s plenty of horror action to keep you entertained.

Everyone knows Sonic the Hedgehog, and now the game that started it all is free-to-play and optimized for mobile devices. Run and spin through loop-de-loops as you collect rings and defeat enemies on your mission to save the world from the evil Dr. Eggman.

Speed West is a shooting twist on Speed, the frenetic two-player card game you might also know as Spit or Slam. To win at Speed West, you need to be quick with the cards and even quicker with the trigger.

Have fun experimenting at each station to see how the plants evolve. Keep experimenting until you’ve collected all 35 plant characters in the app. Once you’ve collected a plant, keep experimenting to continue to evolve it.

Explore wide and hot savannas as a cheetah and develop your skills to become the best of best. Encounter different kinds of wild enemies and prey, ally with other cats or try to compete with them. The choice is yours in this RPG.

This is a simple, addictive arcade and action strategy game. Enjoy an exciting battle in a fantastic space. Protect your planet from space enemies and destroy enemies with special turrets. Upgrade your turrets and planet to destroy more powerful enemies.

Pokemon GO received a massive update in June. Maybe the biggest update since Gen 2 was released. Gyms have been completely revamped. Only one of each Pokemon can be in a gym (no more 10 Vaporeons), and the Pokemon are ordered by when they were placed. A new feature called “Raids” allows people to team up to defeat “bosses” and earn rewards. [Download]

