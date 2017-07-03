Jul 3rd, 2017

Samsung owns around 95% of the OLED display market, so it’s not surprising to hear that competitor LG is looking to beef up their small screen OLED production. The company does use OLED panels in its television sets, but the LG G series and the LG V series have all used LCD display technology. There are rumors that LG will move over to OLED for the LG V30, but so far those haven’t been proven. Last year we reported that LG would merge their display divisions to focus more on OLED panels.

Now it appears as though Apple is considering joining Google as an investor in LG’s OLED displays, as a new report from South Korea says the company may be in talks to invest between $1.75 billion to $2.62 billion in production lines that will be dedicated exclusively to Apple orders. The report says LG and Apple reached an agreement on June 3, despite investment timing and size not having been completely ironed out.

Sources close to the matter say LG is still having trouble catching up to Samsung’s quality, though.

“Samsung Display is the only display maker that meets Apple’s strict quality criteria for now. LG Display is said to be meeting about 70 percent level of the requirements, while Chinese display makers are still struggling to catch up with that of LG.”

It’s interesting to know that both Apple and Google are looking into propping up LG’s growing OLED display business since that will put pressure on Samsung to maintain its spot of dominance over the market. Which do you prefer, LCD or OLED displays?

[via: The Investor]
local_offer    Apple   Google   LG   OLED   Samsung  

stars Further Reading

Samsung not honoring trade-in

Deal: 2017 Samsung Gear 360 for $189

LG V30 may have wireless charging

The Galaxy Note 8 will feature 64GB of base storage

LG V30 rumored to axe the secondary display

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertCheck out the massive Google Play Store sale!
closeGoogle’s first-ever storewide Play Store sale is now underway!

To celebrate the Summer of 2017, Google is doing something it never has before. Starting today, there is a storewide sale in the Play Store for everything from apps to books to movie rentals.

2

more_vertAll that's wrong with carriers
closeVirgin Mobile’s iPhone plan is everything that’s wrong with U.S. carriers

Virgin Mobile made waves by announcing their plans to sell nothing but iPhones. The whole situation seems so crazy. A carrier telling you what phones you can buy. But the truth is major carriers already do this in more subtle ways and it sucks.

3

more_vertThis modified Pixel Launcher includes Google Now and more
close[Download] Lawnchair gives you the Pixel Launcher with customizable options and Google Now

A new modified Pixel Launcher has been released which includes access to Google Now, as well as a slew of customizable options.

4

more_vertBest Apps of the Month
close20+ Best Android Apps [July 2017]

A lot of apps are released in the span of one month. It can be near impossible to keep track of them all. In order to help you find only the best apps that have been released in the last month, we have assembled this list.

5

more_vertTurn Android phone into dash cam
closeHow to turn your Android phone into a dash cam

A dash cam is a camera that sits on the dashboard of your car and constantly records video. Since every Android phone has a camera, you already have a dash cam just waiting to be set up.

6

more_vertNote 8 leaked by case maker
closeCase manufacturer leaks a render of the Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked several times in the last couple of weeks. We’re starting to get a pretty good idea of what the phone looks like, but we’ll never say no to more leaks.

7

more_vertHTC U11 battery life is much better than the Galaxy S8
closeHTC U11 Battery Life Review: It’s great and blows the Galaxy S8 out of the water

We’ve been spending the last few weeks with the HTC U11 as our daily driver. During that time, we’ve gotten well acquainted with the phone and have a really good idea what to expect from the battery life. Spoiler: it’s really good. Check out our review for more.

8

more_vertProject Fi to offer a new mid-range device later this year
closeProject Fi will offer a new, affordable, mid-range Android device later this year

Project Fi’s Twitter account publicly tweeted that they have plans to offer a mid-tier device later this year. Could it be a mid-range Pixel 2?

9

more_vertSamsung TouchWiz Home update is supposed to improve lag
closeSamsung says new TouchWiz Home update for the Galaxy S8 improves lag, actually does nothing

Samsung is updating their TouchWiz Home launcher with a new update they say will fix lag. The problem? We’re not seeing any sort of improvement.

10

more_vertFitbit continues to struggle with its upcoming smartwatch
closeFitbit’s woes continue as it looks to release its new smartwatch

A new report claims that Fitbit is still struggling to develop its first true smartwatch, while losing key members of the development team.