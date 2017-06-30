Jun 30th, 2017

There has been a lot of bad buzz about the OnePlus 5, but most of it has been directed toward OnePlus as a company. The phone itself has been well received and mostly praised in reviews. That’s not to say the phone doesn’t have its own issues. One thing that people have been complaining about is a “jelly” effect when scrolling.

The jelly effect makes the screen seem to stretch like elastic when you’re scrolling around in an app. You can see it in this video. Obviously, this looks really weird and users have been reporting it as an issue. The jelly effect is not present on all devices. OnePlus had this to say about the issue:

“We’ve received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there’s no variance in screens between devices.”

The problem with their comment is that this “natural” effect is not found on all devices. So if it is indeed a natural feature, why is it not on every device?  And if people are complaining about it, why not say there will be a fix coming in the future? Currently, 55% of users on Reddit say they will return the phone if the jelly effect is not fixed. What do you think?
