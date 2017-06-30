Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. UV Lens

Exposure to sunlight’s UV rays is one of the biggest things to worry about in the summer. UVLens is an app that can help you avoid UV rays by telling you what times of day they’re the worst. It also can tell you how long it will take to get burnt and remind you to reapply sunscreen.

DOWNLOAD: UVLens Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.2/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

2. Assist Me!

To launch Google Assistant you have to long-press the home button. Some people find this to be annoying. Why can’t it just be launched like a normal app? That’s exactly what Assist Me! does. Just tap it from the home screen and Assistant will open.

DOWNLOAD: Assist Me! Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.3/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

3. Better Open With

Better Open With is a smarter way to handle Android’s default app pop-up. Sometimes you want to use an app that isn’t set as default. This app allows you to keep the default app dialog open for a brief time, in case you want a different app, before the default app launches.

DOWNLOAD: Better Open With Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.3/5

Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

4. 9 Bulbs

9 Bulbs is a challenging time killer puzzle game about turning on all the right light bulbs. In this puzzle game, you are presented with 9 light bulbs and 9 buttons. Each button affects several light bulbs. By combining the right buttons, you must turn on the right light bulbs.

DOWNLOAD: 9 Bulbs Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 100 – 500

5. 15 Puzzle

15 Puzzle is a clever game all about getting numbered tiles in order. The object of the puzzle is to place the tiles in order by making sliding moves using the empty space. The puzzle is solved when all the tiles have been ordered.

DOWNLOAD: 15 Puzzle Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 500 – 1,000

