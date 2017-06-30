If you’re looking to get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 , you may want to jump on this deal from Best Buy. Starting today, if you purchase the unlocked version of the Galaxy S8, you’ll receive a $200 gift card. The gift card can then be used to purchase anything from Best Buy, including some accessories for your shiny new device.

Best Buy is offering the Galaxy S8 unlocked for $749.99, but we don’t know how long this gift card promotion will last. The offer also includes a stick-on holder mount. If you need some help deciding on whether to pick up the Galaxy S8 for yourself, be sure to check out our full review, as well as some tips and tricks to get acclimated to the device.

[via Best Buy]