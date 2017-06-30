Amazon wants to make sure you’ve got some funds in your wallet for its upcoming Prime Day discounts, which start on July 11th this year. To that end, they’re offering all Prime members a $10 credit when you stream a Prime TV show or movie. As always, there are a few restrictions to the offer, but this is ten bucks to spend for free. Why wouldn’t you do it?

Get $10 free for Prime Day

Login to the Amazon Video app on your Fire TV stick, game console, streaming media player, or your smart TV. Stream any movie or TV show that’s available with your Prime membership. Need recommendations for some TV to watch? Try The Man in the High Castle, Bosch, or Hand of God. There’s also a handful of great movies available, too. Amazon says you’ll receive your credit in 3 to 4 days. It won’t appear in your account, but it will be applied to the next item you buy that’s sold and fulfilled by Amazon.com. You have until the end of Prime Day to spend your credit.

This is something you’ll definitely want to take advantage of this year, so make sure you get your credit redeemed before the big day rolls around on July 11th.