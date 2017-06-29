Jun 29th, 2017

Back on June 1st, Motorola and Lenovo took to the stage to announce one of its latest devices with the Moto Z2 Play. Its predecessor was one of the most popular phones of 2016, thanks to its build quality and amazing battery life.

However, Motorola changed things up with the Z2 Play, as we see a device that includes a more modest 3,000mAh battery, versus the 3,400mAh option found in the Z Play. Regardless, there was a decent amount of anticipation for this device and it’s now officially available.

Moto Z2 Play Specs

  • 5.5-inch FHD Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB Expandable Storage
  • 5MP Front Camera
  • 12MP Rear Camera
  • 3,000mAh Battery
  • Android 7.1.1 Nougat

In addition to featuring a rather respectable spec sheet, the Moto Z2 Play is compatible with the Moto Mods that were introduced along with the Moto Z last year. This means you’ll be able to take advantage of some stylish colors, or you can get the new Moto Style Shell which adds wireless charging to your new device.

Currently, you can get the Moto Z2 Play Verizon for either $17 per month for 24 months, or for the full retail price of $408. This is about $40 cheaper than what the Moto Z Play launched for, but the catch here is that you can’t get the Z2 Play from anyone other than Verizon at this time.

There are plans to make the Z2 Play available directly from Motorola, but it seems that Verizon has the first chance to get the device into the hands on the masses. Let us know what you think about the Moto Z2 Play and if you’ll be looking to get one for yourself.

Buy the Moto Z2 Play
local_offer    Lenovo   Motorola   Motorola Moto Z2 Play   Verizon  

stars Further Reading

All that's wrong with carriers

The Moto X4 release has been delayed

Flagship phones are lagging behind on the battery life race

Moto G5S Plus Pricing is leaked

Galaxy S8 devices receive Bixby improvements

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNew Pixel 2 leaks surface
closeNew Pixel 2 leaks reveal a new design change

A new series of leaks give us an idea of what the specs for the Pixel 2 lineup will bring, along with some design cues.

2

more_vertAll that's wrong with carriers
closeVirgin Mobile’s iPhone plan is everything that’s wrong with U.S. carriers

Virgin Mobile made waves by announcing their plans to sell nothing but iPhones. The whole situation seems so crazy. A carrier telling you what phones you can buy. But the truth is major carriers already do this in more subtle ways and it sucks.

3

more_vertOld phone as music player
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a standalone music player

If you’re a die-hard music lover and audiophile, we have another idea to put that old phone to good use. Use it as an offline music player!

4

more_vertThis modified Pixel Launcher includes Google Now and more
close[Download] Lawnchair gives you the Pixel Launcher with customizable options and Google Now

A new modified Pixel Launcher has been released which includes access to Google Now, as well as a slew of customizable options.

5

more_vertTurn Android phone into dash cam
closeHow to turn your Android phone into a dash cam

A dash cam is a camera that sits on the dashboard of your car and constantly records video. Since every Android phone has a camera, you already have a dash cam just waiting to be set up.

6

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 23, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertSamsung passes Fitbit
closeSamsung overtakes Fitbit as #2 in the wearable market

Fitbit has been one of the largest wearable makers, launching their first device back in 2009. Samsung hasn’t been doing it as long, but they just passed Fitbit in market share.

8

more_vertHTC U11 vs Galaxy S8 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7 [CAMERA TEST]
closeHTC U11 vs Galaxy S8 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7 [CAMERA TEST]

The HTC U11 is said to have one of the best cameras on the market. We decided to put that to the test, pitting the phone against the Samsung Galaxy S8, Google Pixel, and the iPhone 7.

9

more_vertArcheer Bluetooth Speaker Review
closeThis $70 Bluetooth speaker from Archeer is the best I’ve used in years

The Archeer 25W Bluetooth Speaker is one of the best options regardless of price, as it offers great sound and a great design which is perfect for almost any situation.

10

more_vertMake Your Android Feel Like New
close10 Ways to make your old Android phone look and feel completely new

Join us as we talk about some simple things you can do to make your Android phone feel like new!