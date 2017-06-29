Back on June 1st, Motorola and Lenovo took to the stage to announce one of its latest devices with the Moto Z2 Play. Its predecessor was one of the most popular phones of 2016, thanks to its build quality and amazing battery life.

However, Motorola changed things up with the Z2 Play, as we see a device that includes a more modest 3,000mAh battery, versus the 3,400mAh option found in the Z Play. Regardless, there was a decent amount of anticipation for this device and it’s now officially available.

Moto Z2 Play Specs

5.5-inch FHD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC

3GB RAM

32GB Expandable Storage

5MP Front Camera

12MP Rear Camera

3,000mAh Battery

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

In addition to featuring a rather respectable spec sheet, the Moto Z2 Play is compatible with the Moto Mods that were introduced along with the Moto Z last year. This means you’ll be able to take advantage of some stylish colors, or you can get the new Moto Style Shell which adds wireless charging to your new device.

Currently, you can get the Moto Z2 Play Verizon for either $17 per month for 24 months, or for the full retail price of $408. This is about $40 cheaper than what the Moto Z Play launched for, but the catch here is that you can’t get the Z2 Play from anyone other than Verizon at this time.

There are plans to make the Z2 Play available directly from Motorola, but it seems that Verizon has the first chance to get the device into the hands on the masses. Let us know what you think about the Moto Z2 Play and if you’ll be looking to get one for yourself.