Jun 29th, 2017

Now that the 1st half of 2017 has come and gone, we are gearing up to see the 2nd wave of flagship-level devices from various OEM’s including LG, Samsung, Motorola, and Google. One such device, the LG V30, has been gaining some traction recently as we have seen various renders showing us what could be coming.

The highlight of LG’s “V” lineup of devices has been the secondary display, which gives you quick access to your favorite apps and more. We have even seen a few renders which show off a secondary display which slides out from the bottom, but it seems that LG may be changing its course with the V30.

A new report from XDA claims that the V30 will not feature a secondary display, but it seems that there is no specific reason given as to why the changes are being made. The report also suggests that LG will be switching to an OLED display panel, which has been rumored to be an upcoming change for some time.

LG V20’s secondary display

Other details confirmed by XDA’s report include the flagship-level specs that the LG V30 will carry under the hood. We are expecting to see the V30 feature a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, similar to that of the LG G6. Powering the device will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, along with 4GB and 64GB of expandable storage.

Previous reports also have suggested that the V30 will see a complete overhaul and will feature a glass back which will enable the device to feature wireless charging. The dual rear camera setup will also see a return to the V30, along with the rear fingerprint sensor.

The more that I hear about these various LG V30 rumors, the more I’m getting a feeling that the LG V30 will look very similar to the LG G6, and may be the company’s true 2017 flagship. We’ll see how this develops, and will return with any information once it’s made available.

Let us know what you think about the LG V30 and if you’ll be looking to get one for yourself when the time comes.

[XDA Developers]
local_offer    LG   LG V30  

