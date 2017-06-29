We’re always looking to find the best deals on apps, games and more when it comes to the Google Play Store. Most of the time, we’ll see developers offer various discounts, but Google is doing something special to celebrate the beginning of Summer 2017.

Google will be throwing its first-ever storewide sales event, which covers apps, games, books, and music. Over the course of the next few weeks, you will see discounts wherever you look in the Play Store, and some of these may be super-enticing.

Starting today and lasting until July 6th, you will find discounts on some of your favorite apps, games, and books. Google has seemingly partnered with the likes of the New York Times, Runtastic, and TuneIn Radio to offer 50% discounts on subscriptions to various offered services.

You will also see “premium games” discounted by as much as 80% and the list features some familiar titles:

However, the fun doesn’t stop there, as you’ll be able to pick up some fresh beach reading in the Play Books section. The lineup of discounted book is enormous, and just about anyone is bound to find a title that will suit their liking. As for the discounts, you’ll see between 50% to 80% off the regular price of select titles.

Also running until July 6th is a new promotion for Google Play Music. If you sign up for the service today, you’ll get 4 months of GPM for absolutely nothing. That’s right, Google is giving away 4 months of Play Music for free, making it easy for you to bump your favorite tunes with the windows down.

Now, what are you supposed to do if your planned pool or beach day was rained out? Well, Google has you covered there too. Beginning today and lasting until July 13th, you can get ANY movie rental for just 99 CENTS. With so many new movies coming out this year, you really can’t beat being able to rent something on your “Watch List” for less than a buck.

If you’re more into TV shows, then you’re in luck as select TV shows are seeing a discount of up to 50%. That means you’ll be able to catch up shows like Game of Thrones or Better Call Saul, without paying an arm and a leg.

This is really a great time to jump on some awesome deals, so let us know what you decided to pick up during the sale, and what your favorite movie is.