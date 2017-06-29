One of the many features for Google Home that was talked about at Google I/O was “Bluetooth Streaming.” Google Home is a speaker, but it hasn’t acted like a typical Bluetooth speaker. To play music on Home you have to cast it to the device. That is finally getting fixed.

Bluetooth Streaming has started rolling out now. Once you have it, Google Home will act like a regular Bluetooth speaker. You can connect to it and play music from any app on your phone. No more looking for the cast button or hoping the app supports it. The feature can be found in the Device settings in the Google Home app.

Alternatively, you could use an old Bluetooth speaker and phone to make your own Google Home. Just sayin’.

Thanks Jesse!