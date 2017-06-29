The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked several times in the last couple of weeks. We’re starting to get a pretty good idea of what the phone looks like, but we’ll never say no to more leaks. A new set of renders from a popular case maker gives us a look at the full phone.

These new renders come from Olixar via MobileFun. The case is a pretty standard TPU case, but the important part is the phone inside. The render of the Note 8 that Olixar is using matches up with previous renders and leaks that we’ve seen. There are a few details that stick out.

First, the dual-cameras on the back. It looks like the same design as the Samsung Galaxy S8 , but with two cameras instead of one. Speaking of the S8, we can see the fingerprint scanner is in the same location as well. You can find a few other little details, but those are the major things that stand out. What do you think?

Thanks Mike!