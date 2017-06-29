Jun 29th, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked several times in the last couple of weeks. We’re starting to get a pretty good idea of what the phone looks like, but we’ll never say no to more leaks. A new set of renders from a popular case maker gives us a look at the full phone.

These new renders come from Olixar via MobileFun. The case is a pretty standard TPU case, but the important part is the phone inside. The render of the Note 8 that Olixar is using matches up with previous renders and leaks that we’ve seen. There are a few details that stick out.

First, the dual-cameras on the back. It looks like the same design as the Samsung Galaxy S8, but with two cameras instead of one. Speaking of the S8, we can see the fingerprint scanner is in the same location as well. You can find a few other little details, but those are the major things that stand out. What do you think?

Thanks Mike!
