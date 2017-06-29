A lot of apps are released in the span of one month. It can be near impossible to keep track of them all. In order to help you find only the best apps that have been released in the last month, we have assembled this list. Below you will find the best apps (and biggest updates) from the last month. Check it out and see what apps you missed!

New Android Apps

Aivon is an app that uses artificial intelligence to identify photos. The advanced vision-based computing capabilities tool can recognize whatever you’re looking at and offer any essential information you require. Aivon can also read facial expressions, the color of an object, behavior, and also it’s surroundings.

Assist Me! is a simple shortcut for launching Google Assistant. Instead of launching it by long-pressing the home button, you can simply tap the shortcut on your home screen. You must have Google Assistant already configured on your phone and an Android 5.1 Lollipop and above.

If you want to start running or want to improve your performance, this app offers you the right motivation to do so. Caledos will help you reach your goals by tracking your progress and by helping analyze results. If you love running, you’ll love Caledos.

CineTrak helps you find the best movies, build your watchlist, and check reviews and ratings from many sources such as Trakt, IMDB, Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes. Instantly access every movie you watched by opening your Movie History.

ES Disk Analyzer is an advanced tool for disk storage management on your phone or tablet. It provides a way to help find new files, large Files, redundant files and directories on your SD card. With more useful functions like image compression and app junk files cleaning, you can clear up more space.

FIrefox Focus is a new browser that blocks a wide range of trackers. Easily erase your history, passwords, and cookies, so you won’t get followed by things like unwanted ads. Focus is next-level privacy that’s free, always on and always on your side.

Knots is a live wallpaper that features “knots” that move around your screen. The knots are circles that are connected to other circles with lines. It’s a cool look and a low-battery wallpaper.

MALClient is 3rd party app for managing your anime and manga list on MyAnimeList.net. It allows you to browse your own list as well as others’, update your anime entries, read anime reviews, browse related anime, and more.

The PlayStation Video app is for watching your movies and TV shows purchased from PlayStation. You can also rent or buy directly. Stream or download your favorite movies and shows when you’re on the move.

You probably use GIFs a lot on social media and messaging apps, but have you ever wanted to add sound? Shabaam is an app that allows you to pair sound with GIFs. Pick a GIF and add your voice to the clip. It’s fun and hilarious.

Solar Eclipse Timer is your guide for a total solar eclipse. It’s like having your own personal astronomer help you on Eclipse Day. It is extremely simple to use and has unique features that you’ll only find in this app.

Spirly is an abstract 3D live wallpaper with endless possibilities and styles. It displays real-time 3D graphics powered by OpenGL. Spirly comes with 24 predefined themes to choose from.

Ever wanted to recommend a show or a movie to a friend? Voxy lets you share your reviews of your favorite shows and movies with your friends. You can also see your friends reviews and save movies or shows you’d like to watch for later.

