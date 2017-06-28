If you’ve been holding out on getting Samsung’s latest Gear 360 camera for a better price, then today is your day. Amazon is offering the latest generation Gear 360 for only $199, which is $30 off the usual asking price. These cameras are unique in that they allow you to capture full 360-degree video of your activities.

Gear 360 (2017) Specs

2 x CMOS 8.4-MP Fish-eye Cameras

IP53 Water and Dust Resistant

Shooting modes: Video (Up to 4096 x 2048 @ 24fps) Photo (Up to 15MP w/ both lenses) Time Lapse Video Looping Video Landscape HDR Camera

Dual/Single Lens Mode

MicroSD Card slot with support of up to 256GB

Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz) w/ Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth 4.1

USB 2.0 (Type-C)

1,160mAh Lithium-Ion Battery

Dimensions: 100.6 x 46.3 x 45.1mm

Weight: 130g

Samsung made several improvements with the new version of the Gear 360, doing away with the tripod stand that was found on the first model to make it easier to carry or mount. The device charges with USB-C connection and features a microSD card slot that can support up to 256GB cards so you can film in 4K for a while.