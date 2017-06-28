If you’ve been holding out on getting Samsung’s latest Gear 360 camera for a better price, then today is your day. Amazon is offering the latest generation Gear 360 for only $199, which is $30 off the usual asking price. These cameras are unique in that they allow you to capture full 360-degree video of your activities.
Gear 360 (2017) Specs
- 2 x CMOS 8.4-MP Fish-eye Cameras
- IP53 Water and Dust Resistant
- Shooting modes:
- Video (Up to 4096 x 2048 @ 24fps)
- Photo (Up to 15MP w/ both lenses)
- Time Lapse Video
- Looping Video
- Landscape HDR
- Camera
- Dual/Single Lens Mode
- MicroSD Card slot with support of up to 256GB
- Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz) w/ Wi-Fi Direct
- Bluetooth 4.1
- USB 2.0 (Type-C)
- 1,160mAh Lithium-Ion Battery
- Dimensions: 100.6 x 46.3 x 45.1mm
- Weight: 130g
Samsung made several improvements with the new version of the Gear 360, doing away with the tripod stand that was found on the first model to make it easier to carry or mount. The device charges with USB-C connection and features a microSD card slot that can support up to 256GB cards so you can film in 4K for a while.