The OnePlus 5 hasn’t been available for more than a week and already the phone has received two software updates. Over the weekend the OnePlus 5 received a software update — OxygenOS 4.5.2 — mostly to address stability and other bug fixes, but the phone didn’t start shipping to for many customers until earlier this week.

Today, yet another update is being pushed out to users and it’s a little more detailed in terms of what’s being fixed. Here’s the small changelog for the small 54MB update:

OxygenOS 4.5.3

Expanded screenshot bug fixes

Google Translate stutters fixed

WiFi connectivity bug fixes

Stability and optimization improvements to the system, camera effects, auto-brightness and accuracy of data usage

What about 4K EIS?

Earlier this week, OnePlus held a Reddit AMA where they answered a handful of questions relating to the OnePlus 5. When it came to the camera — which only support electronic image stabilization at up to 1080p — OnePlus says they have plans to bring this to 4K video as well.

That, of course, wont happen until a future update but there’s still no word on when we can expect that to land. With the rate OnePlus has been updating the 5, we imagine it wont be much longer now.

via GSMArena | Reddit