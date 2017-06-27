The LG G6 hasn’t been available for very long in the US, but if you had your heart set on the device, the price is now more appealing than ever. The price of the unlocked version of the phone was just reduced to $550, making it a compelling an option for those looking to upgrade their old Android device. The LG G6 may not offer the same top-tier specs like you’ll find on the Galaxy S8 or HTC U11 , but at $550, it’s also significantly cheaper.

The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch 18:9 display, dual 13MP cameras — one regular, one super wide angle — 4GB RAM, 32GB of storage, micro SD slot, 3,300mAh battery, IP68 water resistance, and wireless charging. It’s a very well-rounded package and you’d be hard pressed to find a better device for the money (although some get really close). You can pick up the phone in black or silver by following the link below.