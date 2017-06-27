Jun 27th, 2017

The LG G6 hasn’t been available for very long in the US, but if you had your heart set on the device, the price is now more appealing than ever. The price of the unlocked version of the phone was just reduced to $550, making it a compelling an option for those looking to upgrade their old Android device. The LG G6 may not offer the same top-tier specs like you’ll find on the Galaxy S8 or HTC U11, but at $550, it’s also significantly cheaper.

The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch 18:9 display, dual 13MP cameras — one regular, one super wide angle — 4GB RAM, 32GB of storage, micro SD slot, 3,300mAh battery, IP68 water resistance, and wireless charging. It’s a very well-rounded package and you’d be hard pressed to find a better device for the money (although some get really close). You can pick up the phone in black or silver by following the link below.

Buy on Amazon
local_offer    LG   LG G6  

stars Further Reading

LG V30 said to support wireless charging thanks to glass back

Flagship phones are lagging behind on the battery life race

The LG V30 could be unveiled at IFA 2017

OnePlus 5 vs Competition

LG G6+ and update

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNew Pixel 2 leaks surface
closeNew Pixel 2 leaks reveal a new design change

A new series of leaks give us an idea of what the specs for the Pixel 2 lineup will bring, along with some design cues.

2

more_vertOld phone as music player
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a standalone music player

If you’re a die-hard music lover and audiophile, we have another idea to put that old phone to good use. Use it as an offline music player!

3

more_vertMoto G5S Plus Pricing is leaked
closeNew press render shows a familiar design for the Moto G5S Plus

A new render of the Moto G5S Plus has been leaked which shows off a similar design, while also confirming the device to feature a dual camera setup.

4

more_vertThis modified Pixel Launcher includes Google Now and more
close[Download] Lawnchair gives you the Pixel Launcher with customizable options and Google Now

A new modified Pixel Launcher has been released which includes access to Google Now, as well as a slew of customizable options.

5

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 23, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertSamsung passes Fitbit
closeSamsung overtakes Fitbit as #2 in the wearable market

Fitbit has been one of the largest wearable makers, launching their first device back in 2009. Samsung hasn’t been doing it as long, but they just passed Fitbit in market share.

7

more_vertTurn Android phone into dash cam
closeHow to turn your Android phone into a dash cam

A dash cam is a camera that sits on the dashboard of your car and constantly records video. Since every Android phone has a camera, you already have a dash cam just waiting to be set up.

8

more_vertArcheer Bluetooth Speaker Review
closeThis $70 Bluetooth speaker from Archeer is the best I’ve used in years

The Archeer 25W Bluetooth Speaker is one of the best options regardless of price, as it offers great sound and a great design which is perfect for almost any situation.

9

more_vertHTC U11 vs Galaxy S8 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7 [CAMERA TEST]
closeHTC U11 vs Galaxy S8 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7 [CAMERA TEST]

The HTC U11 is said to have one of the best cameras on the market. We decided to put that to the test, pitting the phone against the Samsung Galaxy S8, Google Pixel, and the iPhone 7.

10

more_vertMake Your Android Feel Like New
close10 Ways to make your old Android phone look and feel completely new

Join us as we talk about some simple things you can do to make your Android phone feel like new!