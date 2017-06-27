We’ve been waiting for some legit-looking Galaxy Note 8 renders to surface, and OnLeaks seems to have delivered the first taste. As is usual with their leaks, these renders were made in-house, but based on real specifications leaked to them.

The biggest difference you’ll note here compared to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is its dual-rear camera module. Samsung was supposed to be bringing those for the Galaxy S8, but it wasn’t ready in time. The module will be horizontally situated inside a raised imagery plate, because reasons. And the fingerprint sensor is seemingly reprising its role on the rear. Looks like we’ll have to wait until the Galaxy S9 for that under-glass fingerprint sensor.

Otherwise, there aren’t many surprises here. It’s rocking that slick metal and glass sandwich combo, has a bay to hold an S-Pen on its underside, and sports a USB-C port that’s bookended by bottom firing speakers and (thankfully) a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We should expect a 6.3-inch Infinity Display here (just a tenth of an inch bigger than the Galaxy S8 Plus), however the top bezel in the renders are a bit thicker than we imagined they’d be.

Let’s hope this is a case of inaccuracy on the part of OnLeaks as the Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display has proven to be quite remarkable.

