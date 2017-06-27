Yesterday, some major members of the OnePlus team, including co-founder Carl Pei, took to Reddit for an AMA (ask-me-anything). For a few hours, the team answered an array of questions about the OnePlus 5 , as well as a few other odds and ends.

One reddit user asked whether the company would be forgetting about its 2016 lineup regarding the software update to Android O. Bob from OnePlus responded with the following statement:

Nooo. 3/3T will get Android O update within this year.

The funny thing is that the another person in the same comment thread stated that they were taking a “screenshot of this because of obvious reasons ;)”. This was a viable question after OnePlus practically abandoned the OnePlus 2, despite stating that the device would be updated to Android Nougat. The update never arrived, leaving many folks in the dark and looking elsewhere for a new device.

We’ve seen OnePlus make these software declarations before, as the company did the same thing regarding Android Nougat on the OnePlus 3 and 3T. As luck would have it, OnePlus fulfilled its promise by rolling out the stable version of Nougat on December 31st.

There is no doubt in my mind that the OnePlus 5 will see Android O, however the concerns lie within OnePlus following through for the 3 and 3T. Time will tell, but here’s to hoping that OnePlus gets it right this time around, even if it takes until the last day of the year to do it.

[Reddit]