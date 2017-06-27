Jun 27th, 2017

If you pre-ordered the Amazon Echo Show you may want to check your E-mail provider of choice as the company has started notifying customers that their packages are on the way. The Amazon Echo Show offers the same benefits as the original Amazon Echo speaker with the added benefit of a screen.

The two biggest features this will unlock are video calling:

And watching videos or live TV through 3rd party apps:

This will make an ideal solution for kitchens, which always seem to become the family gathering place in households the world over. While some may opt to keep an assistant like the Amazon Echo or Google Home and a larger screened device like a tablet and stand or even wall-mounted TV, the Amazon Echo Show launches as the most viable all-in-one product to date.

If you haven’t bought one yet, head on over to Amazon where you can snag one for $230.

Buy the Amazon Echo Show

Did you buy the Amazon Echo Show or do you plan to buy one for yourself or as a gift?
