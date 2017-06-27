Jun 27th, 2017

Amazon’s Prime exclusive phones have long been a great way to get a cheap handset that doesn’t break the bank while having decent specs. Now that line-up is about to get even bigger, as Amazon has announced the availability of five new phones and a handful of great discounts to go with them.

The Nokia 6 is first on the list and was announced as being an Amazon-exclusive yesterday, retailing for $229. The phone features a 5.5″ 1080p display powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 3,000mAh battery. Prime members can take some extra cash off that price to snag the phone for only $179.

The Moto E4 is on offer here too for much cheaper, with $99 getting you a 5″ 720p display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 2,800mAh battery. I’ve seen worse phones going for more, so definitely a good pick if you’re looking for something to hold you over after your old phone has died and you’re not a spec nerd.

Wrapping up the new phones is three handsets from Alcatel, including their Alcatel Idol 5S. That phone is being offered for $199 and for that price you can nab a 5.2″ 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Alcatel says the Idol 5S is getting an update soon to make it compatible with all four carriers. Right now it only works with GSM carriers. The other two Alcatel phones are specced worse than the Idol 5S and cost less, depending on the trade-offs you’re willing to make.

