Jun 26th, 2017

Now that Nokia is officially out of the clutches of Microsoft, the Finnish company has licensed its name to HMD Global much the same way BlackBerry has done with TCL. The result is Android-powered Nokia-branded smartphones are officially happening across the globe and the Nokia 6 will be the first to grace the US market. A new report says the mid-range device will be available in early July for $229.

The Nokia 6 was announced earlier this year at Mobile World Congress as a part of HMD Global’s mid-range offering, so don’t expect to see any flagship specs on this device. It features a 5.5″ 1080p display powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage that’s expandable with a microSD card slot. The best part of this device is that it runs stock Android Nougat with no bloatware or terrible skins to deal with.

On the availability side of things, HMD Global says the device will offer full support for 4G LTE on T-Mobile, while AT&T’s networks will be partially supported. The CDMA-based Sprint and Verizon are out of luck on this one, as the device is not compatible with those networks at all. HMD Global says the device will be available on Amazon in both matte black and silver, while an additional blue color will come later.

The international version of the Nokia 6 is already available on Amazon at a higher price of $299, so the phone is launching significantly cheaper here than what most importers are charging for the device. For those who don’t care much about specs and prefer the stock Android experience, it’s looking like Nokia may be a good brand to test the waters.

