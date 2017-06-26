It seems that Motorola is determined to berate us with new options for every corner of the market, but we have yet to see any recent mention of the company’s plans to unveil its flagship. Additionally, after seeing a few leaks regarding the return of the Moto X lineup, things have been fairly quiet on that front.

June 30 will be anticlimactic. #MotoE4+ launch and MAYBE a mention of Z2, instead of scheduled X4 launch. Thanks, Qualcomm. — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 24, 2017

Motorola has an event scheduled for June 30th where we were expecting to see the Moto X4 announced, but it seems that won’t be the case. Instead, it seems that we’ll only be seeing the US launch of the Moto E4 Plus and maybe a mention of the Moto Z2 flagship.

The reason for the Moto X4’s absence from the event is due to a current supply shortage of the Snapdragon 660 from Qualcomm. The SD660 is expected to be the workhorse for the X4, along with a 5.5-inch display and a 3,800mAh battery.

However, not all hope is lost for the Moto Z2 announcement, as Motorola has another event planned for tomorrow. This is where we are expecting to see Motorola’s entrance into the 2017 flagship lineup, with June 30th to be the day where the device is either made available or an announcement regarding availability.

Let us know whether you’re excited to see what Motorola has been working on or if you’ve already picked up a new device to be your daily driver.