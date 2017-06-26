Remember Google Talk? It was also known as GChat back in the day. Well, it’s officially dead. Some folks were still using Google Talk all this time, but Google has long signaled the death knell for the service with the rise of Hangouts.

In fact, we’re surprised it took this long. And, for once, we can now say Google is finally shrinking their long list of messaging apps instead of needlessly adding to them so yay.

This obviously won’t please you purists out there, especially if you haven’t gotten along with Hangouts all these years later. But now that you don’t have a say in the matter, it’s time to either accept it or find something else. (Give Allo a try if you can convince your other Google Talk mourners to follow you.)