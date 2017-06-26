If you don’t live in Canada, you may be surprised to learn that Google Home has not been available for our northern neighbors. Starting today, Google Home is finally available in Canada. It only took 9 months.

Google Assistant is available in English and French in Canada. The Canadian Google Home does everything you would expect, but more politely. You can get help from Assistant, play music and podcasts, manage tasks, and control smart home devices.

Canadians can get Google Home right not from the Google Store, Bell, Best Buy, Fido, Indigo, London Drugs, Rogers, Staples, The Source, Telus, Visions, and Walmart for $129. Don’t want to spend that much? Learn how to make your own.