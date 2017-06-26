When Android creator Andy Rubin announced he’d be launching a new smartphone — the Essential Phone — he never actually get around to providing an actual launch date. He did, however, make sure the device was up for pre-order, mentioning a few days later that the phone would begin shipping within the next “30 days or so.” With the July fast approaching, there’s still time for Rubin to make good on his promise.

If you needed proof we were one step closer to the Essential Phone’s imminent launch, the phone only just recently stopped by the FCC. This could have been the final puzzle piece Rubin and his team were waiting for, so we expect to hear more about the phone — or at least some kind of an update — in the coming days.

The Essential Phone will feature mostly top tier hardware specs, everything from a nearly bezel-less 5.7 inch 2560 x 1312 display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP dual / 8MP front facing cameras, 3,040 mAh battery, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you’re still looking to pre-order the device, you’ll find it on Essential’s website where it’s currently priced at $700. Link provided below.

