Amazon’s latest deal for the Amazon Echo is great. At $130, this $50 discount is perhaps the best we’ve seen since launch.

We’d be irresponsible not to mention that this matches up quite nicely with Google Home’s standard price tag of $130, and we’d be naive to think this is coincidental. No matter: Amazon wants it to sell, and they don’t want you to have to make your decision based solely on budget.

So with price taken out of the conversation, the Amazon Echo should be most folks’ first pick. It’s simply more advanced and feature rich than Google Home right now, with over 10,000 skills at Alexa’s fingertips to help you do things like shop, check news, order Ubers, control your smart home, and countless other things using nothing but your voice.

That’s not to say Google Home isn’t getting more feature rich by the day, but it hasn’t exactly caught up just yet, and unless you’re a huge Google fanatic it won’t offer the same level of utility.

Anyway, look to our comparison for more details on what they have to offer, and head to Amazon for the deal if the Amazon Echo sounds like the pick for you.