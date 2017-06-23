YouTube has announced that their TV service is now available in 10 new markets. Those markets are Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne and Charlotte.

This comes alongside the expansion of new features and UI tweaks that have been in testing as of late, including the big desktop YouTube redesign you may already be using. On the mobile side of things, YouTube is also making it easier to share videos and is launching a vastly improved auto-adapt feature that’ll automatically make horizontal and vertical videos show up perfectly on your device no matter how you’re viewing it.

Last but not least, the company shared a new teaser to give us an idea of what to expect from the 12 new originals coming to YouTube Red later this year. Hit the play button above to check them out.