Jun 23rd, 2017

This week has been quite the roller coaster for OnePlus as the company officially unveiled its 2017 flagship, the OnePlus 5. Then, a report was released, which claimed the company had altered its software to cheat on benchmark tests.

Well, OnePlus has responded to the findings of XDA and gave the following statement:

“We have set the OnePlus 5 to run benchmarks at a high-performance level that is both natural and sustainable for all devices, media and consumer, so that users can see the true potential of the device, when running resource intensive apps and games. At no point do we overclock the CPU, nor do we set a CPU frequency floor.

We are confident our approach best displays the true performance capabilities of the OnePlus 5.”

So instead of diverting away from the criticism, it seems that OnePlus is taking things in stride and admitting that it is “cheating” again. While the company is confirming that there is no overclocking being performed during the benchmarks, the OnePlus 5 is still altered to perform at a different level than what you may find via unaltered software.

OnePlus did confirm that it won’t be changing how it device handles benchmark tests, but if you’re looking to get a good feeling for how the OnePlus 5 will perform, you might want to just try it out for yourself. Let us know what you think about these comments from OnePlus and if you’ll be looking elsewhere for a new device.

[XDA Developers]
