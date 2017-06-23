We could practically dub this week as “ OnePlus 5 ” week after the device was finally unveiled. However, the device has been staying in the news for the wrong reasons, but there’s some light at the end of the tunnel (sort of).

When the OnePlus 5 was officially announced, the company stated that it would be made available in two color options – Midnight Black and Slate Gray. However, it seems we might be in store for another color option in the near future after a Gold option was seen passing through China’s TENAA.

Unfortunately, the TENAA listing doesn’t show what the OnePlus 5 will look like in its new Gold coloring but does state Gold as an option. This wouldn’t be the first time that OnePlus released a new color option after the device was already made available, as we saw the limited edition Midnight Black OnePlus 3T released back in March.

Let us know what you think about the OnePlus 5 and if you would rather get the device in Gold versus the two current color options.

