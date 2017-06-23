The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been showing up a lot in rumors and leaks this month. The last time we got a glimpse of the device was the Infinity Panel itself. It looked pretty much like the Samsung Galaxy S8 , but a new leak reveals even smaller bezels.

In the photo above, you can see there are no side bezels on the display. Previous leaks showed slim bezels, like on the Galaxy S8. But this seems to suggest the bezels could be even smaller. There are probably multiple sets of display panels out in the wild. Some are obviously the real deal, but others could be from earlier versions.

One thing that seems to be confirmed in all of the panels we’ve seen is the absence of a fingerprint scanner. If Samsung can’t deliver the embedded sensor, it’s clear we will see it on the back again. Are you excited about the Galaxy Note 8? Do you care about how slim the bezels are?