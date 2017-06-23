Jun 23rd, 2017

Google’s Daydream VR division and YouTube have teamed up to announced VR180, a new more limited VR format for videos. VR180 videos are meant to be easier to create and easier to watch in high definition. Google will be launching a new line of VR180 cameras as well.

As you probably guessed from the name, VR180 videos are only 180-degrees. Most of the action will be right in front of you, but you can also glance to the sides. VR180 videos will appear like traditional flat videos outside of VR, but if you have a headset you’ll be able to watch them in 3D.

There are many advantages to shooting in 180-degrees instead of the full 360-degrees. You don’t need an obnoxious camera rig or expensive software to stitch the video together. People often complain about video quality in 360-degree videos It’s much easier to stream high-quality 180-degree video.

Google is working with Lenovo, LG, and Yi to create VR180 cameras. The first is scheduled to launch this winter and should cost about the same as a point-and-shoot camera. It’s about the size of a regular camera, but it has two lenses side-by-side. What do you think of VR180? Are you more likely to watch these videos in VR?
local_offer    Google   Google Daydream VR   VR180   youtube  

stars Further Reading

YouTube TV launches in 10 new markets

Flagship phones are lagging behind on the battery life race

Google's Jobs tool goes live

Project Fi introduces Group Repay

7 Things Pixel 2 Needs

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 16, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vert7 Things Pixel 2 Needs
close7 Things the Pixel 2 needs to be the best phone ever

The original Pixel was great, but for the Pixel 2 things should only get better. We’re already thinking about some changes we feel could make the sequel a phone that’s simply too good to pass up.

3

more_vertMoto G5S Plus Pricing is leaked
closeNew press render shows a familiar design for the Moto G5S Plus

A new render of the Moto G5S Plus has been leaked which shows off a similar design, while also confirming the device to feature a dual camera setup.

4

more_vertLG G6 Sprint deal
closeDeal: Get the LG G6 for $120 at Best Buy if you’re a new Sprint customer

Best Buy has a killer deal on the LG G6 if you’re a new customer to Sprint. New customers can get the G6 from Best Buy for only $120.

5

more_vertThe Essential Phone appears in the wild [VIDEO]
closeThe Essential Phone appears in the wild, showing off notifications [VIDEO]

A new video has surfaced which shows off the unreleased Essential Phone being used in the wild. From the video, you can see that the device receives notifications similarly to what is found on Android Nougat.

6

more_vertOld phone as music player
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a standalone music player

If you’re a die-hard music lover and audiophile, we have another idea to put that old phone to good use. Use it as an offline music player!

7

more_vertHere's the OnePlus 5 Early Drop code
closeHere’s the Early Drop code for the OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 will be available in just a week’s time for anyone willing and able to throw their dollars over to the Shenzhen company, but you can buy it a full week earlier if you know the Early Drop code.

8

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 fingerprint placements
closeA new rumor claims the Galaxy Note 8 won’t have a front fingerprint scanner

According to the latest rumors, Samsung has decided against embedding the fingerprint scanner in the display of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The problem has to do with screen brightness with the integrated sensor.

9

more_vertOnePlus 5 cheating benchmarks
closeOnePlus is cheating benchmarks again

OnePlus has a history of cheating on benchmarks, and despite saying specs aren’t important, they’re doing it again on the OnePlus 5. They were caught doing it with the OnePlus 3T, but apparently, they didn’t learn their lesson.

10

more_vertDEAL: 6-pack of Type C cables only $12 w/ coupon code
closeStock up on USB Type C cables: 6-pack only $12 w/ coupon code [DEALS]

Stock on some Type C charging cables with this great deal on Amazon. 6 cables for only $12 after coupon code.