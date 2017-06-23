Jun 23rd, 2017

We’ve been hearing rumors for a while now that the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 could be launching in late August, but according to a new report from noted leaker Evan Blass, the phone won’t be launching until late September and could be pretty costly. The report says Samsung has informed retail partners that its Galaxy Note 8 device will retail for €999 and will feature the same edge-to-edge display featured in the Galaxy S8 lineup.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be a 6.3″ device, which is only a hair bigger than the Galaxy S8+ and its 6.2″ size. The report also states that the Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 835 processors will be powering the phone, but it’ll feature a whopping 6GB of RAM to differentiate itself from the Galaxy S8 series of phones that debuted earlier this year.

The report also suggests that this will be Samsung’s first phone to feature dual cameras on the back, both of which will feature a 12-megapixel image sensor and optical image stabilization. Just like with the Galaxy S8 series, the fingerprint sensor will be placed to the right of the flash and heart rate sensor, though the report says there’s a bigger distance separating them than on the Galaxy S8 series. All of this is powered by a relatively small 3,300mAh battery.

We’ve yet to see any leaked images of the upcoming device, but it sounds like this will be a near clone of the Galaxy S8+ with included S-Pen support. What do you think? Have you been holding out to see what Samsung will do with the Note series? Let us know in the comments.

