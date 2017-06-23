Jun 23rd, 2017

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Fokusi

Fokusi is an app that aims to help you focus when you really need it. The app uses Screen Pinning in a clever way. You simply set a timer for how long you want to focus, the app is pinned for that period of time, and a “dummy” notification bar blocks notifications. You won’t hear any notification noises or vibrations

DOWNLOAD: Fokusi

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.8/5
  • Installs: 500 – 1,000

2. Dailydo Productivity Launcher

Dailydo is a launcher geared heavily towards productivity. It helps you stay on top of your day by shifting your home screen focus from apps to your meetings, to-dos, events and birthdays. See and interact with upcoming events from your Google calendars right on the home screen.

DOWNLOAD: Dailydo

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.1/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

3. Paid Apps Gone Free

Paid Apps Gone Free (a.k.a. PAGF) posts a daily list of paid Android apps that have gone free for a limited time. The app is essentially a wrapper for a website, but it allows you to get daily notifications when a new list of free apps is available.

DOWNLOAD: Paid Apps Gone Free

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.1/5
  • Installs: 5,000 – 10,000

4. ∞ Infinity Merge

Infinity Merge is like Threes! and 2048, but instead of combining numbers, you’re combining shapes. The gameplay is a little different as well. Blocks slide from one side to the other. You need to match blocks that have the same number of dots, shape, and color until you reach Infinity

DOWNLOAD: ∞ Infinity Merge

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

5. Ballium

Ballium is easiest described as “space bowling.” The bowling alley is floating in space, and gravity doesn’t quite work the same as on Earth. The lanes are not always straight and flat. You have to use your finger to curve the bowling ball and hit as many pins as possible.

DOWNLOAD: Ballium

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.3/5
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists for the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!
local_offer    Download This  

stars Further Reading

Top 5 Apps of the Week

Top 5 Apps of the Week

Top 5 Apps of the Week

Top 5 Apps & Games - May 26

Top 5 Apps of the Week

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 16, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertMoto G5S Plus Pricing is leaked
closeNew press render shows a familiar design for the Moto G5S Plus

A new render of the Moto G5S Plus has been leaked which shows off a similar design, while also confirming the device to feature a dual camera setup.

3

more_vertOld phone as music player
closeHow to turn your old Android phone into a standalone music player

If you’re a die-hard music lover and audiophile, we have another idea to put that old phone to good use. Use it as an offline music player!

4

more_vertLG G6 Sprint deal
closeDeal: Get the LG G6 for $120 at Best Buy if you’re a new Sprint customer

Best Buy has a killer deal on the LG G6 if you’re a new customer to Sprint. New customers can get the G6 from Best Buy for only $120.

5

more_vertThe Essential Phone appears in the wild [VIDEO]
closeThe Essential Phone appears in the wild, showing off notifications [VIDEO]

A new video has surfaced which shows off the unreleased Essential Phone being used in the wild. From the video, you can see that the device receives notifications similarly to what is found on Android Nougat.

6

more_vertHere's the OnePlus 5 Early Drop code
closeHere’s the Early Drop code for the OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 will be available in just a week’s time for anyone willing and able to throw their dollars over to the Shenzhen company, but you can buy it a full week earlier if you know the Early Drop code.

7

more_vertOnePlus 5 cheating benchmarks
closeOnePlus is cheating benchmarks again

OnePlus has a history of cheating on benchmarks, and despite saying specs aren’t important, they’re doing it again on the OnePlus 5. They were caught doing it with the OnePlus 3T, but apparently, they didn’t learn their lesson.

8

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 fingerprint placements
closeA new rumor claims the Galaxy Note 8 won’t have a front fingerprint scanner

According to the latest rumors, Samsung has decided against embedding the fingerprint scanner in the display of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The problem has to do with screen brightness with the integrated sensor.

9

more_vertHow to make time lapse
closeHow to take an awesome time lapse with your Android phone

A time lapse is basically just a long video sped up into a shorter video, but that’s not the way you should do it. Time lapse apps will record short clips in intervals and stitch them together.

10

more_vertOnePlus 5 vs Competition
closeOnePlus 5 vs Best Alternatives [SPECS]

The OnePlus 5 is the latest attempt to woo Android die-hards and regular consumers. As per usual, we like to compare new devices to the competition. For the OP5, that’s the HTC U11, Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, and Pixel.