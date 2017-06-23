Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Fokusi

Fokusi is an app that aims to help you focus when you really need it. The app uses Screen Pinning in a clever way. You simply set a timer for how long you want to focus, the app is pinned for that period of time, and a “dummy” notification bar blocks notifications. You won’t hear any notification noises or vibrations

DOWNLOAD: Fokusi Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.8/5

Installs: 500 – 1,000

2. Dailydo Productivity Launcher

Dailydo is a launcher geared heavily towards productivity. It helps you stay on top of your day by shifting your home screen focus from apps to your meetings, to-dos, events and birthdays. See and interact with upcoming events from your Google calendars right on the home screen.

DOWNLOAD: Dailydo Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.1/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

3. Paid Apps Gone Free

Paid Apps Gone Free (a.k.a. PAGF) posts a daily list of paid Android apps that have gone free for a limited time. The app is essentially a wrapper for a website, but it allows you to get daily notifications when a new list of free apps is available.

DOWNLOAD: Paid Apps Gone Free Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.1/5

Installs: 5,000 – 10,000

4. ∞ Infinity Merge

Infinity Merge is like Threes! and 2048, but instead of combining numbers, you’re combining shapes. The gameplay is a little different as well. Blocks slide from one side to the other. You need to match blocks that have the same number of dots, shape, and color until you reach Infinity

DOWNLOAD: ∞ Infinity Merge Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

5. Ballium

Ballium is easiest described as “space bowling.” The bowling alley is floating in space, and gravity doesn’t quite work the same as on Earth. The lanes are not always straight and flat. You have to use your finger to curve the bowling ball and hit as many pins as possible.

DOWNLOAD: Ballium Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.3/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

